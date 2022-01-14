'The Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis Passes Away At 34; Co-stars Mourn His Demise

Clint Arlis, who was best known for his appearance in the popular reality tv show The Bachelorette, recently passed away at the age of 34. His sister, Taylor Lulek informed everyone about his sudden demise through social media. The moment the fans, as well as other celebrity artists, learnt that The Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis had passed away, they expressed their deepest condolences and also recalled the time they spent with him.

The Bachelorette is a famous American reality television dating game show that aired on ABC. The series has a total of 18 seasons and it is a massive hit among the audience.

Clint Arlis' sister informs everyone of her brother's demise

Clint Arlis' sister, Taylor Lulek recently took to her Facebook account and shared an unseen childhood picture of herself with her late brother, Clint Arlis who died at the age of 34. She even penned a heartfelt note while informing every that her brother passed away. In the note, she mentioned that it was with great sadness she was revealing that their family lost her best friend and brother Clint on 11 January morning. She further urged everyone to respect their family's privacy as they try to cope with this great loss. She then mentioned that she will share the details of the service afterwards.

The statement read, "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow. Thank You." (sic)

Coach Bayer from Batavia Wrestling took to his Twitter handle and informed everyone about Clint Arlis' demise. The tweet read-

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P — Batavia Wrestling - Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022

Nick Viall who was Clint Arlis' co-star from the tv show expressed his sadness and stated ow he just learnt about his demise. He further stated how he got a chance to know him a little after they spent some time together in the reality show and added how he always enjoyed their time and conversations. Adding to it, he also mentioned how he was a very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. Here's what he stated-

Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️ — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 13, 2022

Image: ABC