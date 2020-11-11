'The Bachelorette': Are Elly And Frazer Still Together After The Finale Of The Show?

The Bachelorette came to an end amidst all the rumours surrounding the show of who is going to end up with whom. Elly Miles chose Frazer Neate over Joe Woodbury during the Bachelorette finale on November 5. The couple still seems to be together, in a happy, blissful relationship and also shared a video to the Bachelorette Instagram page this morning. The previews before the finale showed Elly walking in and out of different rooms whilst crying but the end had something good for her and Frazer.

Are Elly and Frazer still together?

The Bachelorette contestants Elly and Frazer together posted on their Instagram accounts to confirm that their relationship is going strong. Frazer Neate's video that he shared on Instagram had him and Elly together. Frazer said, "The secret’s finally out. Coming into the mansion I didn’t know what I was going to get out of this experience. I’m glad I stepped out of my comfort zone and opened my heart up… I got to meet Elly, such a kind and genuine person. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store… exciting times to come"

Elly further said, "We're really excited for the future now that everything's out in the open. I think we're really excited to just do real life together, go on some adventures, make some memories and just get to know each other even more outside of the experience that we've had" to which Frazer added, "We can live our life and just be really happy together."

According to Mamamia, there were a lot of rumours about Elly's relationship status as she wasn't ready on saying 'I Love You' yet, which is different from other contestants who usually confess their love in the finale episodes. But since Elly and Frazer didn't get to spend much time together, this could be forgiven. There also have been some rumours that Elly has stayed in Newcastle, NSW, since filming and so hasn't been spending time with Frazer who is based in Queensland.

Image Credits: Bacheloretteau Instagram Account

