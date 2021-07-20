The Bachelorette Episode 7: Check What Happened On The Bachelorette Tonight, Episode Recap

In the latest episode of The Bachelorette titled ‘Week 7’, Katie Thruston had to deal with three breakups along with a positive hope for the future. The show began with Greg on his second date, before one man who was disheartened from getting lesser time with Katie Thurston, decided to leave the show ahead of the group date. Read ahead to know more about what happened further.

What happened on The Bachelorette episode 7?

As the guy left the show ahead of the group date, even the second man ended up being single while leaving Katie devastated. Meanwhile, Greg received a second one-on-one date with Katie but Brendon and Mike were in grief as they still awaited their chance to get a one-on-one date with her. As Greg and Katie prepared for their date, they are seen wearing matching green attire. Further, as Katie wanted to give Greg a glimpse of her hometown, they spend some quality time together while playing football, throwing fish, etc.

During a confession, Greg stated, “I honestly haven’t met anybody like her before. I just love learning what makes her. When we’re together, everything just disappears. It feels extremely easy. It doesn’t feel like there’s six other guys waiting for her at home. It feels like it’s just me and her. I feel like we’re just two kids having fun out here. I adore her, honestly. The connection we have is something I haven’t felt in a very long time." While Katie felt something similar to what he did, she responded, “never felt so giddy before."

As the date went on, Greg spoke to her stating, "Especially since my father died, I don’t just let my guard down with everyone. In this process, I have had my weak moments and I have been scared as hell," and also admitted, "But you’ve been the strongest person that I’ve ever met. You have been incredible during this. I honestly feel like the luckiest guy in the world. You just amaze me in every way. If we do move forward into next week, I am really excited to show my family the girl I’m falling in love with."

Later on, as Brendon received the news that he will not be receiving a chance for a solo date with Katie, he visited her room and said, "When I’m with you, I feel like we can take over the world. It’s awesome. But right now, I’m the only guy without a one-on-one. I know I have so much to offer. My family would love you. My dad would love to just drink beers with you. But I haven’t been able to tell you that stuff. Tomorrow on a group date, I wouldn’t have had that time to tell you that and express myself." Katie then stated how the Hometowns was next week and it would not be right to make him go through it to which Brendon accepted her decision and left.

Following Katie and Brendon’s meeting, Blake, Michael A., Andrew S. went on a date where they created paintings for Katie. Katie later went on a date with Mike but that did not end well and she decided to send him home. In the next one, Katie confessed to Andrew how she had stronger feelings for other men as compared to him and ended their conversation in tears. “Tonight is really hard saying goodbye, because you are truly one of a kind, and you deserve to find a great love, “ she said. In the end, heartbroken Andrew stated, “But I want my future wife to choose me and I wasn’t chosen, so I had to say no. I don’t want to go through this with her again. I don’t want to be standing at a rose ceremony waiting for her to not choose me again."

