'The Bachelorette' Gets Tayshia Adams On Board After Clare Crawley Gets Engaged & Leaves

Clare Crawley has been head over heels in love with Dale Moss since day one on The Bachelorette. It has been officially announced that the show would be getting a new bachelorette as Clare has decided to leave the show and get engaged to Dale. The rumours about Tayshia Adams entering the show have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time, and now the rumours have been confirmed by the show executives.

Tayshia Adams in The Bachelorette

In an interview with Variety, The Bachelorette executive, Rob Mills, explained why they replaced Clare Crawley with Tayshia Adams. They told the media portal that when they realised that Clare and Dale feel strongly for each other, they started thinking about how the show would go if Clare decides to get engaged to him. Rob Mills told the media portal that at that point, the producers had started discussing 'what would happen if she wants to leave with Dale'. He added that that’s when the producers thought that maybe they should reach out to Tayshia.

The show makers told the media portal that since they did not have the luxury of time, deciding on Clare was more “instinctual”. They revealed to the media portal that Tayshia has been a fan favourite after she first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of the Bachelor. Reportedly, she was considered as a possible Bachelorette previously when Moss and Crawley had made their emotions crystal clear for each other.

Clare Crowley and Dale Moss engaged

In the latest episode of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley declared that she has found everything she has been looking for with Dale. She said on the show, “I do have so many other great guys here and I genuinely wanted to get to know these guys and give them a chance, but nothing compares to what I have with Dale. Nothing”. Crawley continued, "And I could most definitely gladly spend the rest of my life with Dale”.

Clare Crawley's engagement ring

Image credits: Clare Crawley & Tayshia Adams IG

