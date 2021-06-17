'The Bachelorette': Thomas Jacobs Reveals His Real Intention For Being A Part Of The Show

The Bachelorette season 17 is slowly turning out to be very dramatic. The show has just completed two episodes and it already has a fair share of emotional outbursts, arguments, and heated discussion among the suitors. Recently, a new promo of the upcoming third episode seems to make matters more complicated as one of the suitors reveals their true intention of being on the show and surprisingly it has nothing to do with Katie or love.

Katie Thurston's suitors admit his real intention to be on the show in new promo

The Bachelorette recently released a new promo of its upcoming episode that shows Katie’s suitors discussing one of the contender’s reasons to be on the show. The person in question is Thomas. At the beginning of the promo, we see other contenders giving their opinion about Thomas. Later on, in the clip, when a contestant asks Thomas if he has thought he could end up being ‘The Bachelor’, Thomas replied, “Yes, that was a thought that was on my mind, bring it on.” Thomas’ reply send the whole house into a frenzy. The promo even reveals that a guest appearance will be made by Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall, who is reportedly called on the show to hold the guys accountable. Check out the promo below.

In the second episode, we already saw Karl planting the seed of doubt in Katie’s head. He mentioned that some guys may be on the show for fame and money instead of love which eventually resulted in Katie losing her calm and warning the guys if they are not on the show for her or an engagement then they should get out immediately. In the light of Chris Harrison's exit, the show is currently being hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The seventeenth season of The Bachelorette features 30-years old Katie Thurston. Katie finished at an eleventh place in the 25th season of The Bachelor starring Matt James and is a bank marketing manager at Lynwood, Washington. Contestants like Aaron Clancy, Andrew Milkovich, Andrew Spencer, Brendan Scanzano, Christian Smith, Connor Brennan, Conor Costello, David Scott, Garrett Schwartz, Greg Grippo, Hunter Montgomery, James Bonsall, Thomas Jacobs, Tre Cooper, Austin Tinsley, Brandon Torres, Gabriel Everett, Jeff Caravello, Mike Planeta, Karl Smith, and several others.

