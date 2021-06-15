The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Lashes Out At Suitors, Questions Their Intentions

The Bachelorette season 17 premiered on June 7, 2021, featuring 30-year-old Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Washington. While Katie Thurston finished in eleventh place on the 25th season of The Bachelor featuring Matt James, in this season she will be seen looking out for the perfect man amongst 30 contestants. The Bachelorette's latest episode sees Katie Thurston questioning many of her suitors' intentions.

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston questions suitors' intentions

During the segment where Katie and her suitors headed for a cocktail party, the former lashed out at the suitors. One of the contenders, Karl ends up discussing with the other guys if any of the other guys on the show were "here for the right reasons". Further, Karl tells Katie that he believes he's not sure if all of the guys "are being 100 per cent transparent".

Reacting to Karl's doubts, Katie goes on to question the intentions of her suitors and further she is spotted bursting into flames. She gathered all the men who opted to be her suitor and says in a clear statement, "If you are not here for me if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f**k out". Furthermost, The Bachelorette's Katie talks about the competition and contenders being on the show as a platform rather than to fall in love.

She said, "For some of you, this might be a platform, but I'm not here to waste my time". As the episode ends, Katie Thurston sends home, Cody Menks. The Bachelorette's Katie believed that Cody Menks was on the show for the "wrong reason". Thurston told him that she didn't trust him and asked him to leave.

On the other hand, Katie Thurston's connection with Greg is growing further. After impressing the former during the rose round, Greg and Katie went fishing during their alone time. Katie considered their date as "intimate and special" because it was something she used to do with her late dad. Further, as their date moved into its nighttime portion, Greg emotionally revealed that he'd lost his dad too.

IMAGE: KATIE THURSTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.