'The Batman' 2004 Animated Series Is Now Available On This Streaming Platform

Batman: The Animated Series is a superhero animated television series based on the DC Comics Superhero Batman which was produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The series was first aired on September 11, 2004, on Kids' WB, then on April 2, 2005, on the Cartoon Network. The series was lauded for its thematic depth, film noir aesthetics, darker sound, creative presentation, and modernization of the crime-fighting roots of its main character.

Where and how to watch The Batman 2004 series?

Batman is now available on HBO Max for streaming. Between 2004 and 2008, the classic animated show ran for five seasons, detailing the early days of the Dark Knight as a vigilante in Gotham as he transformed into the hero the city needed.

It was quite well received, but it continued to remain in the shadow of the previous Batman: The Animated Series, which was critically praised. That said, for the five years it was on, it remained a staple in the lives of DC fans and it was a highly enjoyable series that deserves far more love. In addition to fellow WB animated Static Shock, The Batman is available to stream on HBO Max from February 15, 2021.

More about the show

Over the course of its tenure, Batman received six Daytime Emmy Awards. Many elements were borrowed and adapted from past Batman storylines, such as those from comic books, film series and animated shows such as Batman: Animated Series from the DC Animated Universe, but it stayed exclusively within its own distinct continuity.

The Batman has also received a spin-off comic book series, The Batman Strikes! Issued by DC Comics. The spin-off comic book was set in the same Batman continuity and featured the same style of art. The series was succeeded in 2008 by Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

The Batman, of course, is also the name of the upcoming Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell in lead roles. The film has already suffered largely due to the result of the coronavirus pandemic. The release date of the film is set for March 4, 2022.

