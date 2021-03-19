'The Big Bang Theory' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This Chuck Lorre Sitcom

The Big Bang Theory is an American sitcom created for television by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. The series which began its premiere on CBS in 2007 has become one of the most popular sitcoms worldwide, with a total of 279 episodes stretched across 12 seasons. The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar in lead roles.

The Big Bang Theory is about the lives of five characters living in Pasadena, California. Leonard Hofstadter (Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Parsons) are physicists who work at Caltech; Penny (Cuoco) is an aspiring actress who lives down the hall and frequently bumps into Sheldon and Leonard, while aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar) are equally geeky scientist friends of Leonard and Sheldon. The show was well-received by critics and audiences alike and the cast received acclaim for their performances, particularly for Jim Parson, who won four Emmys for his performance. Read to know more about The Big Bang Theory cast and the characters they play in this Chuck Lorre sitcom.

The Big Bang Theory cast and characters

Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki plays Leonard Hofstadter, a brilliant experimental physicist who lives with his roommate Sheldon Cooper. He is a big-time comic book nerd who has an IQ of 173. Leonard becomes infatuated with his new neighbour Penny when they first meet, and they eventually marry later in the series. Johnny Galecki played the character from 2007 to the series finale till 2019 and was one of television's highest-paid actors earning around US$900,000 from The Big Bang Theory per episode between 2017 and 2019. Galecki's film credits also include National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), Prancer (1989), Suicide Kings (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Bookies (2003), In Time (2011) and Rings (2017).

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons plays Sheldon Cooper, an overbearing yet intelligent theoretical physicist with an IQ of 187. Jim Parsons was the highest-paid actor in 2018 according to Forbes, with his net worth estimated to be around $26.5 million. He has starred in a variety of films like The Muppets, Hidden Figures, A Kid Like Jake, The Boys in the Band as well as voiced his famous The Big Bang Theory character in its spinoff Young Sheldon for CBS.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco plays Penny, an aspiring waitress who moves in across the hall from Sheldon and Leonard. She waits tables at The Cheesecake Factory and becomes eventually involved in a relationship with Leonard Hofstadter. Kaley Cuoco has starred in several films and shows that includes Virtuosity (1995), Toothless (1999), Can't Be Heaven (1999), Alley Cats Strike (2000), Growing Up Brady (2000), Crimes of Fashion (2004), The Hollow (2004), Lucky 13 (2005), To Be Fat like Me (2007), The Penthouse (2010), Hop (2011), Authors Anonymous (2014), and The Wedding Ringer (2015). She recently earned critical acclaim for her performance in the HBO Max comedy thriller The Flight Attendant in 2020.

Simon Helberg

I just bought the hard copy. Happy I did because it has magical powers... pic.twitter.com/w0KTQNxsA9 — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) March 29, 2020

Simon Helberg plays the Jewish scientist Howard Wolowitz who lives with his mother Debbie. Unlike the rest of his gang, Howard does not have a doctorate, a topic that becomes hilariously mocked by his friends. Simon Helberg has appeared in various roles apart from The Big Bang Theory, including Joss Whedon's web miniseries Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog and in films like Old School (2003), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) and A Serious Man (2009) and Florence Foster Jenkins (2016).

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayyar plays Rajesh Koothrapalli, a particle astrophysicist originally from India who suffers from selective mutism, highlighting his inability to talk to women unless around the influence of alcohol. Kunal Nayyar is well known for his appearance in The Big Bang Theory where he was one of the highest-paid television actors in 2015 and 2018. His film credits include Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), Trolls (2016) and Think Like A Dog (2018). He has also appeared in various TV shows like NCIS, The Mindy Project, Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade and Criminal: UK.