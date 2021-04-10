'The Big Bull' Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz And Others Who Play Pivotal Roles

After Scam 1992, another movie based on Harshad Mehta's scam titled The Big Bull was released this weekend. The movie sheds light on the brilliant scam by Harshad Mehta, a financial stockbroker, who managed to find loopholes in the Indian Banking system for 10 whole years, from 1980 to 1990. The movie sees a major star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Ram Kapoor among others. Here is the full list of The Big Bull cast.

Cast of The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah

Abhishek Bachchan plays Hemant Shah, a stockbroker. Bachchan's character is a simple man who wishes to become rich. He is intelligent and has a great presence of mind which helps him identify several loopholes in the Indian Banking system and use them to his advantage. The movie will focus on how he rises to fame and fortune and similarly falls.

Nikita Dutt as Priya Patil Shah

The Big Bull cast shows Nikita Dutt in a pivotal role as Hemant Shah's wife, Priya Patil Shah. The film will showcase a new angle in the form of Hemant Shah and Priya Patil Shah's romance. Nikita Dutt has been previously seen in Gold, Kabir Singh, and Maska.

Ileana D'Cruz as Meera Rao

The Big Bull star cast includes Ileana D'Cruz as journalist Meera Rao. Based on the character of journalist Sucheta Dalal, Meera Rao will be the one to end Hemant Shah's scam. She investigates and researches to unveil one of the biggest financial crimes in Indian Banking history. D'Cruz has personally described her character as "shrewd, feisty and gutsy".

Ram Kapoor as Ashok Mirchandani

Ram Kapoor plays the prominent role of Hemant Shah's lawyer, Ashok Mirchandani. After Thappad, Ram Kapoor will be taking on the role of the devil's advocate yet again. In the real-life story of Harshad Mehta, the tycoon attempts 27 frauds but gets convicted for only four owing to the grey area in the Indian Banking system. Hemant Shah's lawyer will play an important role in proving the point.

Other The Big Bull cast members include Sohum Shah as Hemant Shah's brother Viren Shah, Lekha Prajapati as his wife Tara, Saurabh Shukla as the chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange, among others. Mahesh Manjrekar, Samir Soni, Shishir Sharma, Sanjeev Pandey, Hitesh Rawal, and many others are also a part of the cast of The Big Bull.

(Promo Image Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)