'The Big Bull', 'Chehre' And Other Exciting Trailers That Released This Week | Watch Here

The never-on-a-break entertainment industry releases several movies every week. Moviemakers from Bollywood to Hollywood as well as the regional movie industries released trailers of their upcoming films this week. From Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film The Big Bull trailer to Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre, here's a lit of the top trailer released this week.

Top Trailer releases of the week

The Big Bull trailer

Starring actors Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, the film The Big Bull is an upcoming crime drama film. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film follows the life of a stockbroker Harshad Mehta and involves his financial crimes over a period of 10 years. The Big Bull trailer released on March 19, 2021, and received mixed reviews from the audience.

The Illegal official trailer

The Illegal official trailer also released yesterday, on March 19, 2021. The American film directed by Danish Renzu stars actors Suraj Sharma, Iqbal Theba and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a young film school student from middle-class India who's forced to drop out to support his family while staying in the United States as an undocumented worker.

Irul trailer release

Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, Irul stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. Irul trailer starts with the suspense of a dark rainy night, an empty house with a stranded couple and an unknown man. The film then follows a sleek game of a cat and mouse when the three find a dead body in the basement.

Hello Charlie trailer

Making his debut in Bollywood, Adar Jain will be seen in the film Hello Charlie. The film is slated to release on April 9, 2021 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Shlokka Pandit in the lead roles, along with Adar Jain. Hello Charlie trailer also revealed that a special character will be seen in the film.

Chehre Trailer

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre is an upcoming mystery thriller film starring featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles. Chehre trailer revealed that Amitabh will be seen in the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi will be seen as a business tycoon.

Silence...Can You Hear It?

ZEE5's original film Silence... Can You Hear It? trailer also released this week. The upcoming Hindi thriller film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles and revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman and the investigation that follows.