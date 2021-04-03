'The Big Day' And Other Web Series Trailers Released This Week: Watch

Web series have become a go-to option to binge for many. There are several OTT platforms providing new content to the viewers. This week many trailers made their way online and excited fans about the shows. From documentary to animation, take a look at some of the catchiest web series trailers released this week.

Top web series trailer release from March 28 to April 3, 2021

The Big Day: Collection 2 Trailer

Netflix India has shared the trailer of the upcoming season of The Big Day. It has three more extravagant Indian weddings. The series is said to have a dash of crazy and an overdose of love. It shows the insider’s journey and a glimpse of what goes behind crafting every happily ever after. The upcoming part is expected to have three episodes. The Big Day: Collection 2 will arrive on Netflix on April 7, 2021.

Rick and Morty season five trailer

Everyone’s favorite Grandfather and grandson duo aka Rick and Morty are returning with its fifth season. Adult Swim dropped Rick and Morty season five trailer with its premiere date of June 20, 2021. The video hints that the whole Smith family will go on many missions together. The animated science fiction sitcom focuses on the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith.

The Handmaid’s Tale season four trailer

The dystopian tragedy series The Handmaid's Tale is coming up with its fourth season. The show will have Elizabeth Moss as June Osborne fighting for freedom against Gilead. The risks she takes this time bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. June’s desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most precious relationships. The Emmy-winning series will arrive on April 28, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Shadow and Bone trailer

The upcoming fantasy series Shadow and Bone got a brand-new trailer by Netflix. Created by Eric Heisserer, it is based on the novel of the same name and on Six of Crows, both by Leigh Bardugo. The series will show dark forces conspiring against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. The series premiers on April 23, 2021.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer

A new animated Star Wars series is coming to Disney+ Hotstar. The Bad Batch follows the elite ad experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Every member of the match has a special skill that makes them an extraordinary soldier. The series will debut on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2021, followed by new episodes every Friday starting from May 7, 2021.

