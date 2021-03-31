'The Big Day: Collection 2' Trailer Out On Netflix, Catch Season 2 Of 'Shaadi Goals!'

The highly anticipated show The Big Day: Collection 2 trailer was launched on Netflix India's official Youtube channel. The renewal of season 2 of The Big Day was announced on the 3rd of March in Netflix's See What's Next India event. The trailer showed a promise of bigger and grander journeys of weddings of six Indian couples and fans could not hide their excitement.

The Big Day: Collection 2 trailer

The exclusive trailer of The Big Day season 2 showed six new couples and their grand journey of Indian wedding ceremonies. From laughter to tears, the trailer depictured the emotional ride of the couples which also included a few international couples. The unison of different cultures is perfectly documented in the upcoming Netflix's The Big Day season 2.

According to Netflix, season 2 will show the audience an 'eye-popping look' at India's multibillion-dollar wedding industry. The official Youtube channel of Netflix described the upcoming show as 'a dash of crazy and an overdose of love'. Releasing on the 7th of April, the show holds the promise of taking its audience through a journey of six extravagant Indian weddings and a look at behind-the-scenes of crafting a 'happily ever after moment'.

About The Big Day: Collection 2

Produced by Conde Nast India and featuring Aditya Wadhwani, Gayeti Singh, Pallavi Bishnoi, Rajat Swarup, Ami Pandya, Nithin Zacharias, Nikhita Iyar, Mukund Chillakanti, Tyrone Braganza, Daniel Bauer, Aman Kapur, and Divya Khandelwal, The Big Day 2 will consist of three episodes following the journey of two couples getting married in each episode. The show is a take on modern-traditional Indian weddings with a focus on their rites, rituals, and traditions. LBBTQ themes are also presented in the series.

The Big Day

With a rating of 4.7 stars on IMBD, the series received generally mixed reviews on the online platform. The series featured six couples and three-episode with several couples of inter-religious faith. Upon its release, the series had trended number one on Netflix as fans were amazed by the unique concept of the show as well as the grand look of the series.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from The Big Day: Collection 2.