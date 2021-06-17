'The Blacklist' Season 8 Episode 21 Release Date And Other Details About The Show

The Blacklist is one of the most popular American crime thriller television series. The series is currently in its eighth season. With just two more episodes to go, the audience is surely excited about the final The Blacklist's episodes. A lot of people have been curious to know about The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 release date Netflix. Read on to know about the release date of the 21st episode of The Blacklist's latest season.

The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 release date Netflix

According to a report by otakukart.com, the 21st episode was expected to premiere on June 11. However, the release date got shifted to June 16, 2021. All the seven seasons and 20 episodes from season 8 are available to stream for the subscribers of Netflix. The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 is not yet out for Netflix. The episode is available on NBC but it is not yet out on Netflix. There has been no official announcement regarding The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 release date Netflix and the time of its release.

The audience will have to wait to get an official update about the release of The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 on Netflix. Till then the viewers can watch the episode on NBC. The episode is titled Nachalo and the makers had also released a new promo for the episode. The official description of the episode on NBC reads, “When Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicentre of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long-buried secrets are divulged.” Here is a look at The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 promo.

The Blacklist

The Blacklist's latest season cast features several talented actors like James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lenix. Ever since its debut in 2013, the show has gone on to become a huge hit all over the world. The plot of the show revolves around Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. The official description about the show on Netflix reads as, “After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.” The series is renewed for a ninth season. Therefore it can be expected that the show might end on a cliffhanger note with its upcoming 22nd episode.

Image: The Blacklist Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.