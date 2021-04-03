'The Bold Type' & 10 Other Similar Comedies That You May Want To Add To Your Binge-list

Shows like The Bold Type are about life in a city like New York, ambition and what it takes to make one's own voice heard. In addition to the same, The Bold Type plot also shines a light on the inner-workings of a publication. If you're someone who prefers to watch shows like The Bold Type, the following list of sitcoms that are similar to The Bold Type in one way or the other may be of interest to you. read on to know more.

Shows like The Bold Type:

1) F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The sitcom that is credited with making the multi-camera comedy genre a pop culture phenomenon bears a striking amount of similarities to The Bold Type. The two shows have a list of ambitious characters that can be seen navigating through corporate life in a big city like New York while having a sense of humour about it. F.R.I.E.N.D.S, much like The Bold Type, is about ambition as well. The show, which has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) The Mindy Project

Another workplace comedy that sees its lead character climbing up the corporate hierarchy while trying to secure wins on the personal front is The Mindy Project. The two aspects of the show that were just mentioned make the Mindy Kaling-frontlined show and The Bold Type quite similar to each other. The show has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Silicon Valley

The Amanda Crew and Kumail Nanjiani-starrer SitCom, much like The Bold Type, see its characters stuck and attempting to find their way through the seemingly uncrossable maze that is the corporate life of the first world and shows the inner workings of an industry. This particular show has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. The same is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. One can check out the trailer below.

4) Veep

Very much like The Bold Type, Veep sees its leading cast members climb their way to the top by hook or by crook. Additionally, much like in the case of The Bold Type, the makers manage to present a relatively serious subject matter with a sense of humour. The show, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on DIsney+ Hotstar.

5) Scrubs

Tumultuous personal lives, several barriers to success at work and the quest for finding love are three of the several themes that are common between one of the first-ever Hospital-based sitcoms and The Bold Type. Scrubs has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb. It can either be streamed on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. The same will depend upon one's geographical location.

6) The Office (US)

The US version of The Office, much like The Bold Type, is a concoction of various character arcs that have been infused with various brands of humour. The two shows are also credited for portraying their characters as imperfect beings. The Office (US) has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Great News

One of the most noticeable similarities between Great News and The Bold Type is that it is spearheaded by strong female characters. In addition to the same, Great News and The Bold Type bring to light the different sides of the publishing industry. The show, which has a rating of 7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Mythic Quest

The latest addition to Apple TV+'s content repertoire, at its heart, is a story about the troubles of work-life and how creative differences can cause a rift between long-time friends. These are only some of the themes of The Bold Type. The show has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb. It can now be streamed on Apple TV+.

9) Corporate

Corporate is a story about first-world executives who either want to climb the ladder of success or simply want to make their opinion known to those who matter. In addition to the same, much like The Bold Type, the makers of Corporate present and garnish its subject matter with a sense of humour. The show has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb and can be streamed on Voot.

10) NewsRadio

The classic situational comedy, which has been credited for laying the foundation for all the future sitcoms that were set in pockets of the media industry, sees its characters engage in a battle of opinions and indulge in politics in order to make it to the Apex position. The show has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. The same can be streamed on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. This will also depend upon one's geographical location.

Source: A still from The Bold Type