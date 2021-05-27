'The Bold Type' Showrunner Wendy Straker Talks About Kat And Eva's Turbulent Relationship

Kat and Eva's relationship in The Bold Type has always been surrounded by controversies. Ever since their relationship track started on the show, fans were sceptical about Eva's pairing with Kat. Actress Aisha Dee who plays Kat also criticised the makers' choice for pairing Kat with Eva. With the premiere of The Bold Type's fifth and final season, Kat and Eva's turbulent relation finally reaches its conclusion.

Kat and Eva's controversial relationship

The turbulent relation between Kat and Eva finally came to an end as the fifth and final season premiered on Wednesday, 26th May. In the episode, Kat was repeatedly seen ignoring Eva’s texts after hooking up with the Republican Scarlet board member. When the two finally came face-to-face, Kat declared that as a biracial queer liberal, she didn’t like herself following their tryst.

Last July, Aisha Dee, who plays Kat on the show, released a lengthy statement in which she criticised her character Kat's relation with Eva. In her post, the actress wrote, "The decision to have Kat enter into a relationship with a privileged conservative woman felt confusing and out of character. Despite my personal feelings about the choice, I tried my best to tell the story with honesty, even though the Kat I know and love would never make these choices,” Dee continued. “It was heartbreaking to watch Kat’s story turn into a redemption story for someone else, someone who is complicit in the oppression of so many. Someone [whose] politics are actively harmful to her communities."

Now, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser during a recent interview with TVLine opened about the couple's relationship. Hauser said that they tried not to villainise any character and tried to create a resolution to the storyline that felt real and true to Aisha and also to Kat’s character. The showrunner further said that the end of Kat and Eva's relationship was 'always on' and that the pandemic which led to the shutdown of production only sped up the couple's breakup as they had to wrap the season with 6 episodes.

The Bold Type cast

The Bold Type is a comedy-drama series inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, Joanna Coles, who is executive producer of the series. The Bold Type cast includes Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy, all of whom are employed at a fictional global publication called Scarlet in New York City.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE BOLD TYPE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.