'The Bold Type' Star Meghann Fahy Teases The Reunion Of Richard And Sutton In Final Season

After season 4 saw Richard Hunter and Sutton Brady's emotional and traumatic breakup, season 5 may bring in more drama for the two The Bold Type characters. The three leading ladies of the Freeform series, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy sat for a candid conversation with Good Morning America on May 24, 2021. One of the cast members gave away some information on Richard and Sutton's relationship on the show.

The Bold Type actor confirms Richard and Sutton to reunite in the final season

In season four, Richard Hunter left Sutton Brady after the two have a grave fight about having children. The series showed Richard and Sutton getting married. After they face a traumatic pregnancy loss, Sutton decides that she does not want to have children while Richard has his heart and sent on having babies with his wife.

The host asked Meghann about Richard and Sutton's relationship and whether the audience would get to experience any developments. Fahy responded with a big thumbs up for all the fans of the show. She confirmed the news that Sam Page will be back in Sutton's life and the audience will be able to watch the two progressing in their relationship. Fahy also mentioned that it was great to have Page back for the final season of the show.

The teaser for The Bold Type's final season dropped on May 6, 2021. The three women working at Scarlet Magazine will finally be living together. In the trailer, Kat has to choose between Adena and Eva. She feels extremely guilty for sleeping with Eva and does not want to discuss the topic. Sutton wants to move on from Richard after their emotional breakup and gains help from all her friends. Jane finds herself getting attracted to one of her writers. She also decides that she wants to take more risks.

The Bold Type's final season trailer:

The Bold Type's cast mainly features Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Nikohl Boosheri, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad. The comedy series is created by Sarah Watson who is a part of the panel of executive producers along with David Bernad, Amanda Lasher, Joanna Coles, Ruben Fleischer, Holly Whidden and Victor Nelli Jr. The Bold Type's final season will be available to watch on May 27, 2021, on Freeform in the United States of America and on Netflix in India.

Image: A still from The Bold Type

