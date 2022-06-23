The Boys 3 Episode 6: Showrunner Eric Kripke Promises 'Herogasm Experience' In New Release

The much-awaited episode 6 of The Boys Season 3 is all set for its release, and fans can't wait for it to premiere online. The episode will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday at 12 AM PT, which is 12.30 PM in India. Ahead of the release of the episode titled 'Herogasm', the showrunner of The Boys, Eric Kripke opened up about his experience filming for it.

Eric Kripke on his The Boys Season 3 episode 6 filming experience

In a recent conversation with Variety, Eric Kripke mentioned that the upcoming episode would be a 'massive superhero orgy'. He promised the audience that the episode would be full of shocking and graphic scenes and gave them some insight into the filming of the episode. The shooting for 'Herogasm' took place across a six-day schedule and the showrunner was sure that the audience would 'reap the benefits' of the 'insanity' that went behind shooting it. He told the publication:

"The storyline is a massive superhero orgy, so if you can’t do it right, don’t do it. And I feel like we really, really did it right. The episode will be filled with shocking and graphic shots and visuals. It was like a five or six-day sequence, they would come out of that house smoking cigarettes like they’re Martin Sheen in ‘Apocalypse Now,’ like they’ve just seen some s**t. I think the audience will reap the benefits of all of that insanity."

Jensen Ackles, who plays the pivotal role of Soldier Boy in the show, also gave fans a glimpse into what it was like shooting for The Boys Season 3 Episode 6. He was sure fans were 'excited to see' the episode, as he too was 'very curious' about how it was going to play out. He hilariously mentioned, in an interview with Vanity Fair, that the cast and crew 'looked traumatized' after shooting it.

Watch The Boys Season 3 episode 6 promo here

This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/20A4BQW4BH — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 21, 2022

The Boys Season 3 Episodes

After 'Herogasm' premieres on June 24 on Amazon Prime Video, fans have only two more episodes to look forward to. The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 will air on July 1, 2022 and will be titled 'Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed'. The third season of the show will then have its grand finale on July 8, 2022, with Episode 8, which has been titled 'The Instant White-Hot Wild.'