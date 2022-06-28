'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Reacts To Fan Art Casting Him As Wolverine: 'My Bones...'

The Boys actor Antony Starr, who played the role of Homelander in the hit Amazon Prime Video show, recently became the talk of the town when a piece of fan art went viral online. The artwork saw the actor as Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine and he replied to the post mentioning that his 'bones ache' thinking about the work he would have to put in for the stunts. The Marvel role is played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men franchise.

Antony Starr reacts to fan art casting him as Wolverine

An artist whose Instagram handle is @spdrmnkyxxiii took to the platform to share a creative visual featuring Antony Starr as Wolverine. The animation sees the Kiwi flaunting the hero's signature sideburns and claws as he holds a cigar in his mouth. The artist mentioned that as rumours about the cast of Wolverine surface online, his first pick is Antony Starr. The post caught the actor's attention and he responded to it in the most hilarious way. He wrote, "Ooofff,- my bones ache just thinking of the stunt work! (sic)"

Have a look at the fan art here:

Several fans and followers of the actor then replied to his comment on the post, urging him to take up the role. They mentioned he 'must accept' the role if it is offered to him and called him 'a hell of an actor'. A netizen replied, "don't forget the fitness prep for the movie!", while others assured him he is 'worthy for this role'. They mentioned that seeing the picture of him as Wolverine has made them believe he would be great for the role.

About The Boys 3

The Boys 3 sees Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles, Erin Moriarty and others in lead roles. The sixth episode of the show recently aired on June 24 on Amazon Prime Video and fans now await the next one. The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 titled 'Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed' is scheduled to premiere on July 1, and the show will have its finale on July 8, with episode 8 titled 'The Instant White-Hot Wild'.