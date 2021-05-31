The Boys Actor Jensen Ackles' Post For Daughter JJ's Birthday: 'I Wish I Could Slow Time'

'Soldier Boy' Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to share a long birthday wish for his daughter. The doting father who has been away on his daughter's birthday for the first time, shared photos on Instagram. The caption clearly hints how much Jensen is missing his daughter and feeling bad for not being able to be with her.

Jensen Ackles' virtual birthday celebration with daughter JJ

Justice Jay Ackles, or as she is fondly called, JJ, turned 8 on May 30, 2021. The eldest of Jensen's three kids with wife Danneel Harris Ackles spoke to her father via video call on her birthday. Jensen took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note on her birthday. In his Instagram post, he shared a bunch of pictures featuring him and JJ out on a vacation, sitting at a dinner table, in an elevator, etc. In the last photo, he shared a screenshot of his video call with his daughter. The screenshot also has a sticker on it that reads 'Miss You'.

In the caption, he wrote that it breaks his heart to not be with his daughter on her birthday. It is also the first birthday of hers that he has missed. Additionally, he wrote that it also breaks his heart at how fast she is growing. He wishes for the time to slow down and that those are the superpowers that he has not "quite figured out just yet". He concluded by jokingly adding if anyone has a hack to slow down time, then they should let him know. He signed the small note as 'Me aka JJ's Dad'.

Jensen Ackles' Instagram post saw birthday wishes for his daughter JJ. Fans also commented saying that they are sure that he will make up to her for his absence. Another fan jokingly commented, "That's it, I'm gonna go mess with time now".

The Supernatural actor is in Canada and was under mandatory quarantine required by the government. The actor had to follow the protocol before he began filming for season 3 of The Boys. He will be seen in the character of Soldier Boy in the series. The show's runner Eric Kripke said that Jensen Ackles as the Soldier Boy will be different from the one in the comics. Further details about Jensen Ackles' character, his costume, his story are not yet revealed by the makers or the actor.

(Image: Jensen Ackles' Instagram)

