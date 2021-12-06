'The Boys' Animated Spin-off Series 'Diabolical' Announced: Release Date, Cast & More

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit an eight-episode animated anthology series titled Diabolical that will be set in the same universe as the streamer’s hit superhero show The Boys. The production of the series was confirmed through a video message featuring actor Karl Urban, who plays the role of Billy Butcher in The Boys. The video was released during one of Amazon Prime Video’s Comic-Con Experience 2021 virtual panels and was then later shared on social media accounts.

Animated spin-off series Diabolical announced by Prime Video

The animated series was announced through a video message that featured, Karl Urban aka Billy Butcher. In the video, Karl was heard saying, "There is no question that you guys are the greatest fans in the world. As a special way of saying thank you to you, we’ve got a little surprise for you which is going to drop early next year… [Producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg] have asked a few of their celebrity mates to cook up to eight deliciously unique, twisted, animated episodes set in the world of The Boys."

In a statement given to Variety, executive producer Eric Kripke said, "Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule… just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think ‘The Boys’ is nuts? Wait till you see this."

Diabolical will feature a number of writing talent from across the entertainment industry, with episodes featuring stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. Rogen and Goldberg also serve as writers.

More about The Boys

The Boys is an American superhero series developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video and is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show follows an eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. The series stars an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara as the vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell as members of the "Seven", an official superhero group run by the conglomerate Vought International.

