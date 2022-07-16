'The Boys' College Spin-off’s Official Title Revealed; Here’s A Look At Its Cast And More

One of Amazon Prime Video's biggest and most successful original series The Boys will finally get a spin-off version. Reportedly, the spin-off will include elements of college drama while following the journey of the superheroes. On July 15, the actors of the forthcoming spin-off version announced the show's title via a video clip shared by The boys' official social media handle.

The Boys' spin-off's title revealed

The cast members of The Boys introduced themselves one by one in the video clip shared by The Boys' handle. Along with introducing themselves the cast also unveiled the title of the spin-off series which is Gen V. Moreover, the video also witnesses the cast members expressing their excitement for the project.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this show," Jaz Sinclair said. "And I'm so excited for you guys to watch it," she added. "It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” star Lizze Broadway says in the video. Asa Germann dropped hints on what to expect from the project as she teased, "It's got everything The Boys has, the intensity, the grit, the humor." London Thor said, "Superheroes, college—what could go wrong?"

Watch the video below:

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

More about The Boys' superhero college spin-off

The series is set in the background of America’s only college for adult superheroes that is run by Vought International. It gives viewers a sneak peek into how Vought International prepares its students for the challenges that come their way. As per Prime, the show is an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. It stars Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. The showrunners and executive producers include Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Some other executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and others. The show is currently underway and its release date is also yet to be announced.

(Image: @TheBoysTV/Twitter)