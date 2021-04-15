'The Boys' Fame Jensen Ackles Is 'officially Bored' With Himself Amid COVID-19 Recovery

The Boys fame Jensen Ackles took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15, 2021, to reveal how he’s spending his day 12 of quarantine. The actor shared a picture of him being all bored and revealed details about the same in the caption section. On seeing this post, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jensen Ackles shared a selfie of himself as he rests in his bed being all bored. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a black zipper and opted for a stylish hairdo and grown beard. Along with the picture, the actor revealed how he feels being at home. He wrote, “Day 12 of Quarantine. I’m finally...officially... bored with myself. I’ve read all the scripts, watched all the shows, caught up on all the movies... I’ve started to cook...oh and draw. Send help (or scotch)”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Jensen shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users gave the actor some suggestion on how to spend his day, while some were all gaga over his post. One of the users suggested, “HANG OUT with us with a Live Stream”. Another one suggested, “Show us the drawings! Pretty please”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Jensen Ackles will be seen in The Boys season 3 in the role of Soldier Boy. In a recent interview with Variety, Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, was asked if Jensen Ackles' character Soldier Boy will be innocent like in the comics or a ruthless person. He responded that he believes anyone expecting Jensen to appear and be a good guy will be disappointed. According to the creator, in the comics, the character was mostly bumbling and subservient to Homelander.

Season 3 of The Boys will mark the return of Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, and Tomer Capon as normal people out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Eriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, and Nathan Mitchell all make appearances as superheroes. Among those who will also appear are Colby Minifie, Giancarlo Esposito, and Claudia Doumit. Season 3 of The Boys is currently in the works, as is a spinoff series.

Image Source: Jensen Ackles Instagram

