‘The Boys’: Nathan Mitchell Says Season 3 Will Dig 'deeper' Into His Character Black Noir

The much-loved show The Boys is making a comeback with its third season. The Boys will mark its return after almost two years as its second season came out in 2020, which not only won fans' hearts but also garnered positive reviews from critics. It is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys Season 3 will pick up from the events of its second season and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 3.

Actor Nathan Mitchell who is the main antagonist will be seen reprising his role in the superhero series and stepping into the shoes of the masked super villain Black Noir. With The Boys Season 3 coming to the big screens to entertain its fans, recently, Nathan opened up about his character in the series and revealed that The Boys Season 3 will dig deeper into his character Noir.

Nathan Mitchell opens up on his character in The Boys Season 3

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Nathan Mitchell gave a close insight into his character in the highly anticipated series. Upon being asked what fans can expect from his character in the latest season, Nathan revealed that they will 'learn more and more about Noir.' He said-

"What I can say is, we'll learn more and more about Noir and as the season goes on, we'll get a deeper look into his character and into his heart." He further continues, "This season, we also examine deeper pieces of his background, revealing a fresh side to him. We get to glimpse inside his head: he has some demons, things he thought he'd let go of but hadn't, and as a result, he has to make some difficult choices."

However, when Nathan was asked when fans can see him without the mask, he laughed and said, "You'll have to wait and watch the new season for that."

More about The Boys Season 3

Reportedly, the first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 will come out in one go on June 3. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue collar grit and willingness."

Image: Instagram@Nathan Mitchell