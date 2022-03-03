Last Updated:

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical': Release Date, Time, Trailer, Episodes And More Details

Amazon Prime Video recently released the NSFW trailer for 'The Boys: Diabolical'. It is an animated spin-off to the popular series which stars Karl Urban.

The Boys Presents: Diabolica

After two years of suspense for over 2 years, executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke has something interesting for fans of Amazon’s The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Co-produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Garth Ennis, the man behind The Boys comic himself, the show is the R-Rated, animated spin-off to the popular series which stars Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jack Quaid (Scream 5).

About 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical'

The show, which is animated by Titmouse, will expand the violent universe of The Boys. It also boasts an insanely talented writing crew, which includes Awkwafina (Nora From Queens), Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer (Broad City), Ilana Glazer (After Party), Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa (Invincible), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Ben Bayouth (Blark and Son) and Aisha Tyler (Archer).

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' release date, time & episodes

The debut season of the show will have eight bite-sized animated shorts. Each episode of the show will feature its own animation style. The entire series of 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 4. Amazon Prime releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. So, the show will also be premiered at the same time.

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' trailer and cast

Amazon Prime Video recently released the NSFW trailer for 'The Boys: Diabolical' on February 16, 2022. It depicts an absurd ad for Vought Burger, complete with blood, guts, and NSFW humor. The trailer features Laser Baby eviscerating an entire SWAT team, leaving a slippery trail of blood behind her.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical includes Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Dominique McElligott, Simon Pegg, Antony Starr, Frances Conroy, Xolo Maridueña, Caleb McLaughlin, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Ben Schwartz, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Kenan Thompson, Don Cheadle, John DiMaggio, Youn Yuh Jung, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Kumail Nanjiani, Nasim Pedrad, Giancarlo Esposito, and Elisabeth Shue.

