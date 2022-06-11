'The Boys' Renewed For Season 4 By Amazon Prime Video

Los Angeles, Jun 11 (PTI) Prime Video has given a go ahead to the fourth season of its popular superhero series "The Boys", from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios.

Even though series star Karl Urban had revealed in March that he is filming for the season four of the Emmy-nominated show, the official confirmation about the next installment has come a week after the premiere of the third season.

From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys,' we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season, Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios said in a statement to Deadline.

'The Boys' continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys' to our customers," he added.

Based on bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Kripke's "The Boys" was a breakout hit when it launched in 2019. The second season rolled out in a weekly format between September and October 2020.

New episodes of The Boys Season 3 will premiere each Friday on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on July 8.

The show is also at the centre of the streamer's first multi-series franchise, which now includes animated anthology spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the currently in-production untitled spin-off set at America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes. PTI

