'The Boys' S2 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Revelation Behind Bloody Courtroom Incident

The Boys is a 2019 drama series that is the digital adaptation of the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis. The series is a Prime Video production that revolves around a team of vigilantes who are out to save the world and expose the evils of the superheroes. The cast of The Boys consists of Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chance Crawford and many more. Here's The Boys season 2 episode 8 ending explained.

The Boys Season 2 ending explained

As the mysterious superhero who explodes head is left loose, Mallory and Congresswoman Victoria Neuman meet with Secretary of Defense Singer. In the wake of the exploding heads incident, the US president declares a national emergency, legalising the use of Compound V by law enforcement and first responders. Neuman blames the whole head exploding incident onto Vought-led coup, however, Singer says Vought people died too. Becca Butcher hides in a forest as the search party is on the run.

The Boys work on bespoke weapons to take down each of the Seven. Starlight suggests that she testifies but Mother’s Milk says that escaped convicts don’t have a ton of credibility. Homelander considers Edgar the culprit behind the Congress attach and he feels down about the current state of affairs. Stormfront and Homelander get elated with the terror alert as they believe it would make it easy for them to pursue their agenda. Starlight asks Maeve to testify but she refuses.

Becca finds the pawnshop and tells Billy that Homelander and Stormfront have Ryan. The Boys finally meet Becca while Billy promises to protect Ryan. Ashley and Stormfront take Ryan out to Vought restaurant and after fans surround Ryan for autographs, Stormfront takes Ryan and flies away. A-train who overheard a conversation between Adana and Edgar brings a file of intel on Stormfront to The Boys as Stormfront wants to get back into the seven.

At the end of the episode, Billy Butcher saves Ryan and they have a heart to heart conversation. Mallory tells Butcher that all the charges against The Boys have been dropped. She also reveals that the White House is opening a new office of superhero affairs, to be run by Victoria Neuman. Adana speaks to Neuman and tells that he has enough dirt to take down supes. Adana’s head explodes and Neuman's eyes return to normal from a cloudy state revealing that she has been exploding all the heads. The episode ends with Neuman meeting Hughie who asks her to give him a job and she asks him when he can start.

