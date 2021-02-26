'The Boys' Season 3 Begins Filming; Actors Share First Images From Sets

The Boys has become one of the most popular series with just two seasons and 16 episodes. It has already been renewed for a third outing on Amazon Prime Video and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Now, the makers have revealed that the production on season 3 of the show has finally commenced.

The Boys season 3 official starts shooting

The Boys season 3 cast member Jack Quaid has shared the first images with Erin Moriarty as the filming begins. The actors play the main characters of Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr. and Annie January / Starlight, respectively. In the photos, they are seen suited up sitting inside a car and showing their excitement.

The Boys season 3 cast has Antony Starr reprising his famous supervillain role of Homelander. The actor also shared multiple posts as the series commenced shooting. Starr’s natural hair colour is black and he has to change them to blonde for the character. Posting his newly coloured Homelander look, he confirmed that the third instalment has started production. Antony Starr shared three posts highlighting his character's hair.

The Boys' official social media handle posted a picture of a statue, hinting that season three has commenced. The statue is speculated to be of a new supe. The costume matches that of Homelander but the face structure is different. There are possibilities that it could be Soldier Boy which will be played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as he makes his debut in the series.

The Boys season 3 plot and more

Fans are expected to see how the story goes ahead after the final episode of season 2. The Boys season 3 plot is likely to follow Hugh Campbell as he focuses on his individual self working with, Victoria Neuman. However, he does not know the secret that she is a supe. Billy Butcher could join his old mates. Viewers are waiting to see how Homelander will cope up with the death of Stormfront. Laz Alonsa, Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchel, and Giancarlo Esposito will reprise their roles.

