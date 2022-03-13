'The Boys' Season 3: Does Billy Butcher Have Powers And Will He Take Compound V?

The much-awaited superhero series, The Boys season 3's premiere is just around the corner and the makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Speaking of which, on Saturday, March 12, the creators dropped a brand new teaser of the upcoming season leaving fans utterly excited. Developed by Eric Kripke, the show is based on a comic book of the same name and it chronicles the story of an extraordinary team of vigilantes namely, The Boys.

The team head out on a heroic quest to expose the truth of the Seven (superheroes who go rogue as they abuse their powers) and Vought (a conglomerate that manages the superheroes to cover up their dirty work). The last season saw the entry of the character Stormfront who joins the Seven. In the end, the main protagonist Billy Butcher successfully defeats them. However, the story still has some loose threads that will be addressed in The Boys season 3.

The Boys Season 3 trailer

After a year-long wait, the makers have finally released The Boys season 3 trailer. Needless to say, it gives an apt look at the chaos that's going to ensue in the life of the vigilante. The Boys season 3 trailer begins with a peppy beat playing in the background as it suggests that Billy Butcher is likely to take the Compound V. From bloodshed to Butcher puking on Hughie's face, the clip hints at the events that take place in the forthcoming season.

The biggest clue that the trailer leaves behind is Billy Butcher's decision of taking the Compound V. At one point, Butcher throws up on Hughie's face, which maybe because of the after-effects of taking the Compound. The trailer also confirms that Butcher can shoot beams of energy through his eyes, which is likely to help as they take to prepare to defeat the supes. Not only that, but the clip also teases a number of other developments, including the arrival of Soldier Boy. Watch The Boys season 3 below:

The upcoming season of the superhero series will be slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@theboystv