'The Boys' Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date And Time: When Does The New Episode Come Out?

After The Boys season 3 episode 4 was released last week that created a buzz among the fans, the next episode in line is all set to hit the screens. Know more

The Boys

As The Boys recently marked its thrilling return after garnering massive fame for the first two seasons of the American superhero tv show, the fans have been eager to watch the latest episodes of the show. The fourth episode of The Boys season 3 was released last week online and it created a buzz among the fans. The series is a twisted superhero tale and the new season marked the return of Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's Homelander.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 5 release date and time

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys season 3 episode 5 titled The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies is slated to release on Friday, June 17, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video at 12 AM PST. Here are the details of the release time of the episode for various time zones.

  • Pacific Time: 12 AM PST
  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The Boys Season 3 Episodes 

Episode 1: Payback – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 2: The Only Man In The Sky – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 3: Barbary Coast – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 4: Glorious Five Year Plan – Friday, June 10, 2022

Episode 5: The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies – Friday, June 17, 2022

Episode 6: Herogasm – Friday, June 24, 2022

Episode 7: Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed – Friday, July 1, 2022

Episode 8: The Instant White-Hot Wild – Friday, July 8, 2022

The Boys Season 3 cast

The Boys season 3 will see lead actors Karl Urban and Jack Quaid returning, alongside Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

