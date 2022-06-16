'The Boys' Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date And Time: When Does The New Episode Come Out?

Quick links:
As The Boys recently marked its thrilling return after garnering massive fame for the first two seasons of the American superhero tv show, the fans have been eager to watch the latest episodes of the show. The fourth episode of The Boys season 3 was released last week online and it created a buzz among the fans. The series is a twisted superhero tale and the new season marked the return of Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's Homelander.
Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys season 3 episode 5 titled The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies is slated to release on Friday, June 17, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video at 12 AM PST. Here are the details of the release time of the episode for various time zones.
Episode 1: Payback – Friday, June 3, 2022
Episode 2: The Only Man In The Sky – Friday, June 3, 2022
Episode 3: Barbary Coast – Friday, June 3, 2022
Episode 4: Glorious Five Year Plan – Friday, June 10, 2022
Episode 5: The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies – Friday, June 17, 2022
Episode 6: Herogasm – Friday, June 24, 2022
Episode 7: Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed – Friday, July 1, 2022
Episode 8: The Instant White-Hot Wild – Friday, July 8, 2022
The Boys season 3 will see lead actors Karl Urban and Jack Quaid returning, alongside Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.
