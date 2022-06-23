Last Updated:

The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Is 'Herogasm' Episode Releasing?

'The Boys' recently made its comeback with its third season. Here are the details about the upcoming sixth episode 'Herogasm' of the show.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
The Boys

Image: Instagram/@theboystv


The much-awaited show The Boys recently made its comeback with its third season. Soon after the first episode of The Boys Season 3 was premiered, there was a buzz among fans as the show has been garnering massive fame. Fans are now eager to watch more of the American superheroes in the next episode of the show. As the fifth episode of the ongoing season was released last week, its makers are all set to drop its sixth episode. Here are the details about the upcoming episode. 

The Boys' Herogasm episode release date

The Boys Season 3 has a total of eight episodes which are available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the show are following the trend of releasing each episode every week. The latest episode of the show was released on June 17, therefore, the upcoming episode will come out on June 24. Here are the timings of the episode's release.

The timings of the release of The Boys Episode 6

  • Pacific Time: 12 AM PST
  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The Boys Season 3 Episodes 

  • Episode 1: Payback – Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Episode 2: The Only Man In The Sky – Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Episode 3: Barbary Coast – Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Episode 4: Glorious Five Year Plan – Friday, June 10, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies – Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Episode 6: Herogasm – Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Episode 7: Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed – Friday, July 1, 2022
  • Episode 8: The Instant White-Hot Wild – Friday, July 8, 2022

The Boys Season 3 official synopsis

It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

Image: Instagram/@theboystv

READ | The Boys Season 3: Release date, time, trailer, cast, where to watch and more
READ | 'The Boys' Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans call the superhero series 'unhinged' and 'tamest'
READ | The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 Release date and time: When does the new episode come out?
READ | 'The Boys' renewed for season 4 by Amazon Prime Video
READ | 'The Boys' Season 3 Episode 5 release date and time: When does the new episode come out?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Boys, Amazon Prime Video, Karl Urban
First Published:
COMMENT