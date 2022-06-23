The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Is 'Herogasm' Episode Releasing?

The much-awaited show The Boys recently made its comeback with its third season. Soon after the first episode of The Boys Season 3 was premiered, there was a buzz among fans as the show has been garnering massive fame. Fans are now eager to watch more of the American superheroes in the next episode of the show. As the fifth episode of the ongoing season was released last week, its makers are all set to drop its sixth episode. Here are the details about the upcoming episode.

The Boys' Herogasm episode release date

The Boys Season 3 has a total of eight episodes which are available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the show are following the trend of releasing each episode every week. The latest episode of the show was released on June 17, therefore, the upcoming episode will come out on June 24. Here are the timings of the episode's release.

The timings of the release of The Boys Episode 6

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

European Time: 9 AM CET

British Time: 8 AM GMT

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The Boys Season 3 Episodes

Episode 1: Payback – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 2: The Only Man In The Sky – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 3: Barbary Coast – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 4: Glorious Five Year Plan – Friday, June 10, 2022

Episode 5: The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies – Friday, June 17, 2022

Episode 6: Herogasm – Friday, June 24, 2022

Episode 7: Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed – Friday, July 1, 2022

Episode 8: The Instant White-Hot Wild – Friday, July 8, 2022

The Boys Season 3 official synopsis

It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

Image: Instagram/@theboystv