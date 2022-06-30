'The Boys' Season 3 Episode 7: Release Date, Time, Trailer & How To Watch The New Episode?

The much-awaited superhero show The Boys recently made its comeback with a bang. The show returned with its third season after a long wait and fans are already loving it. As there is a buzz around the ongoing season, fans are now eagerly waiting for its seventh episode. The sixth episode of the show was released last week and its makers are now all set to drop its seventh episode soon. here are the details about The Boys Season 3 Episode 7.

The Boys Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the show are following the trend of releasing new episodes each week. The latest episode of the show was out on June 24 and now the new episode is all set to arrive on the OTT platform on July 1.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 release time

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

European Time: 9 AM CET

British Time: 8 AM GMT

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Details about The Boys Season 3 episodes

Episode 1: Payback – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 2: The Only Man In The Sky – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 3: Barbary Coast – Friday, June 3, 2022

Episode 4: Glorious Five Year Plan – Friday, June 10, 2022

Episode 5: The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies – Friday, June 17, 2022

Episode 6: Herogasm – Friday, June 24, 2022

Episode 7: Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed – Friday, July 1, 2022

Episode 8: The Instant White-Hot Wild – Friday, July 8, 2022

The Boys Season 3 official synopsis

Here is the official synopsis of the latest season provided by Amazon Prime Video.

It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

