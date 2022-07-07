'The Boys' Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date And Time: When Is The Season Finale Releasing?

The Boys season 3 finale is all set to debut on Amazon Prime Video, with several storylines likely to conclude in the superhero TV series' eighth episode. Fans are beaming with curiosity to witness the final showdown, with the concluding episode likely to deliver a big clash involving the antiheroes. The third season takes place a year after the events of season 2, showcasing the Boys working for Victoria Neuman's Bureau of Superhero Affairs. Here's all you need to know about The Boys Season 3 finale release date, time and more.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 release date and time

The much-awaited finale episode will air on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, July 8 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. Fans in India can stream the episode at 12.30 p.m on the same date.

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

For the unversed, The Boys is set in a superhero world, exploring the possibility of superheroes being evil instead of their erstwhile image as noble and upright. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Jensen Ackles in pivotal roles. The first three episodes of season 3 premiered on the OTT platform on June 3, while the remainder were released on a weekly basis ending July 8.

The official synopsis of The Boys Season 3 reads -

It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.

