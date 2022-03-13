‘The Boys’ Season 3 Teaser Out: Jensen Ackles Introduces Soldier Boy To Viewers

One of the biggest Amazon Prime Video shows, The Boys, is set to make its return with its third season this summer. The third season of the series will mark its release almost after two years as its Season 2 aired in 2020. The expectations of fans with the third season are skyrocketing as the second one wowed not only the audience but also critics. As the third season of the Emmy nominated show is coming closer, the makers are entertaining their fans with regular updates. They recently left them awestruck as a new teaser trailer of the show, which also introduced its fans to a Captain America-type superhero Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, was released.

The latest teaser trailer of The Boys Season 3 has a lot to unfold. However, what caught the fans' eyes was The Soldier Boy's new avatar. In the second season, Soldier Boy was the first one to be packaged as a Vought International superhero. He was operating in the World War II era, fighting Nazis and leading his own team of heroes. The teaser saw Action Boy with his iconic shield but in the present time.

More about The Boys Season 3 teaser trailer

The Boys Season 3 teaser trailer has a lot to offer. The makers had already revealed Billy butcher's newfound powers - glowing eyes. They revealed it with the first-ever poster of the upcoming season. The Boys' leader could now be seen raging out with his new abilities. Jack Quaid's Hughie did not seem to be having a good time in the Federal Bureau of Supe Affairs of Congresswoman Neuman, who is still making people explode off in shadows.

The third season also seems to be inviting more trouble for the supes as someone could be seen tracking them down as a hand turns on a light that shows a corkboard with pictures of targets, including Europe and missing Soldier Boy. The Train gets a new uniform and also pulls a dramatic commercial that involves protestors. While a lot is going on with the supes in the teaser, it also gives a brief glimpse of Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder. Of all the things that are happening in the clip, Billy and Homelander come face to face steal the show.

The Boys Season 3 release date

The Boys Season 3 is all set to release on June 3 on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Only the first three episodes of the season will come out on its premiere date. The show will then follow a weekly release with its final episode scheduled to release on July 8.

Image: Instagram/@theboystv