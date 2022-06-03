'The Boys' Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans Call The Superhero Series 'unhinged' And 'tamest'

The superhero series The Boys which is based on the comic series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson has been renewed for the third season. The series is a twisted superhero tale and the new season will mark the return of Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Antony Starr's Homelander.

The Boys Season 3 picked up from the events of its second season and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 3. Post the premiere of the much-loved superhero series, fans took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the same.

The Boys Season 3 Twitter Review

Going as per the reviews, the superhero series opened to a mixed response with many calling it 'unhinged' and 'tamest' while other users felt that the first three episodes were 'lit.'

One of the users wrote, "I’m no prude but some scenes in the new season of #TheBoys are just tooooo much and we’re only 3 episodes on. I didn’t know stuff like this was even allowed on TV even if it isn’t cable" while another wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed the first 3 episodes of #TheBoys Season 3. Easily the best live-action show released so far this year. I had so much fun watching it and can't wait for the remaining episodes to drop. This was lit!".

Here, take a look at netizens' reactions-

Thoroughly enjoyed the first 3 episodes of #TheBoys Season 3.

Easily the best live-action show released so far this year. I had so much fun watching it and can't wait for the remaining episodes to drop. This was lit! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yJ3q24Jbg2 — Strawhat Smoove (@JJSmooveG) June 3, 2022

i just watched the first 3 episodes of season 3 of the boys and… omg this show is SO unhinged — saiki tay⁷ (@splashytay) June 3, 2022

15 minutes into #TheBoys Season 3 and just wow... they are certainly not holding anything back — John Fuller (@fullerjoh) June 3, 2022

I’m no prude but some scenes in the new season of #TheBoys are just tooooo much and we’re only 3 episodes on. I didn’t know stuff like this was even allowed on TV even if it isn’t cable 😭 — Abby-Wan Kenobi (@abbyweeds) June 3, 2022

JUST WATCHED THE FIRST 3 AND I MISSED THEM ALL SO MUCH AND NOW I HAVE TO WAIT A WEEK ☹️



WHY DO I FEEL THAT THESE WERE (BY THE BOYS STANDARDS) THE TAMEST OF THE SEASON AND ITS JUST GOING TO RAMP UP ASTRONOMICALLY FROM HERE #TheBoys — ✨Paech🍋✨THE BOYS S3 SPOILERS!!! . 💙💛 (@petitepaech13) June 3, 2022

The first 3 episodes of season 3 of The Boys was amazing.



Kimiko and Frenchie stole episodes. — Jυѕтιɴ Kαle (@MrJustinK1) June 3, 2022

So I just watched the first episode of @TheBoysTV season 3 and without spoiling anything, I wish I could unsee the first 15 minutes. Other than that, great episode! 😅 #TheBoysS3 #TheBoysSeason3 — Trance (@Tranceplant) June 3, 2022

Welp. @TheBoysTV that's Season 3, Ep. 1 done and dusted. Absolutely loves it. Just one teeny tiny little question though? #WhoIsPayingForMyTherapy — The Michelle Slaughter (@The_Michelle_S) June 3, 2022

More about The Boys Season 3

The Boys marked its return after almost two years as its second season came out in 2020. It will see the lead actors Karl Urban and Jack Quaid returning, alongside Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The official synopsis of the series reads,

"In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue collar grit and willingness."

