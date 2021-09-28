'The Boys' Spin-off Series Receives A Green Light From Amazon Studios: Read

The Amazon superhero drama, The Boys, scored an Emmy nomination this year. Following the show's success, Amazon Studios gave a green light to The Boys' spinoff. As per Deadline, Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas have come on board to serve as the showrunners and executive producers of the untitled series. The showrunners also assembled The Boys main cast for the series order.

Apart from Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas, Evan Goldberg, Neal H Mortiz, James Weaver, Seth Rogen, Eric Kripke, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis, Jason Netter, Michaela Starr, and Darick Robertson also serve as the executive producers. Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios will produce the show in association with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Details about The Boys spinoff cast

As per a report by Deadline, the untitled series casts Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Shane Paul McGhie, Reina Hardesty, Aimee Carrero, and Maddie Phillips as young superheroes going to the only American college for young-adult superheroes. The report described the upcoming show as an R-rated series that explores the lives of competitive and hormonal superheroes. These young supes put their sexual, physical, and moral boundaries to test and compete for contracts in various cities.

The Boys showrunner and executive producer Kripke gave some insights about the upcoming series. According to the report, Kripke said the upcoming spinoff is much like Mork & Mindy's spin-off from Happy Days. The showrunner further revealed the upcoming show will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe with its own style and tone. The show will be The Boys' take on a college series with some fascinating, deadly, and complicated young supes. Kripke further talked about Michele and Tara's work on the show. She called them stone-cold geniuses and revealed the show makers are thrilled to have them on board. Kripke gushed about the show and said he and the team love it. He also said he cannot wait for the audience to watch these young superheroes.

Amazon Prime's The Boys scored an Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Drama Series. The show recently wrapped up the third season of the superhero drama. Its release date has not been announced yet.

Image: Twitter/@letsott