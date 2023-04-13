The Boys Wraps Season 4 Filming, Shares Bloodied Photos From The Set

Antony Starr and Karl Urban starrer The Boys wrapped filming for its fourth season on Wednesday (April 12). The creator of the show Eric Kripke shared the news with the fans on his Twitter handle with some bloodied-up pictures from the set with cast members Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara. The writer wrote, “2am. We're exhausted. Bloody. But triumphant. My heart is full of love & gratitude to this all-time-great cast & crew. THAT'S A WRAP ON SEASON 4, MOTHERF**KERS. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV @JackQuaid92 @KarenFukuhara @KarlUrban @lazofficia #ErinMoriarty.”

What we know about The Boys season 4

Many season three cliffhangers will be resolved in the upcoming season of The Boys, including Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) conceivable election as vice president of the United States. It will pick up a few months after where the third season ended with Annie January, aka Starlight, working with the Boys as she gets used to making a difference without her heroic persona. Hughie will also experience some family drama with his long lost mother reappearing in his life.

Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry will be joining the existing cast of Quaid, Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr. They will play the new superheroes Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively. Other newcomers include Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Rosemarie DeWitt (who will portray Hughie's mother opposite recurring character Simon Pegg).

The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series. The superheroes on the show are cunningly corrupt behind the scenes, putting on a show for the cameras to maintain their public image. Season 1 launched in 2019 and was an immediate hit. Season 2 and Season 3 followed in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In addition to a live-action, an animated spinoff called Diabolical has already been made available digitally.