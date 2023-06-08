The Broken News 2 Teaser: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat Lock Horns In The Newsroom

After a thrilling season 1, The Broken News is ready to make a comeback with a power-packed new season. The series will release soon and is headlined by Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. They will reprise their roles in the second part as well. Teaser for The Broken News 2 was released on June 7.

The battle between rival channels Josh 24*7 and Awaaz Bharti picks up from where it left off in the first season of the newsroom drama. The teaser opens with Deepankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat) assuring his audiences that what they will see on the channel thereafter will be the truth as the "anti nationals" are serving time in jail. The shot then cuts to Radha Bhargave (Shriya Pilgoankar), who is watching the show live, from prison.

An unsure Amina Qureshi (Sonali Bendre) sits with Radha to convince her that everything will be okay. “Power has gotten to his head”, she says referring to Deepankar. A grinning Radha then tells Amina that no matter how powerful the evil is, it gets defeated.

The Broken News 2 - Indian adaptation of Press

(Sonali Bendre made her OTT debut with the series The Broken News. | Image: IMDB)

The teaser of the show sets up to the thrilling drama it is slated to be. For the unversed, The Broken News is an Indian adaptation of the British satire show, Press. The show was developed by Mike Bartlett.

The Broken News 2 picks up where season 1 left

(In the season 1 of the series, Shriya's character is sent to prison. | Image: IMDB)

The Broken News premiered in 2022. The 8-episode series narrated the story of two rival news channels. While one is a righteous place of work which values journalism to be the fourth pillar of democracy, the other believes in ‘selling’ news by using the hottest selling narratives, mostly driven by sensationalism. The clash between the ideals of right and wrong and the financial differences between the two channels drive the story.

The Broken News season 2 is directed by Vinay Waikul. The series stars Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The first season of the show garnered praise from fans and critics alike and season 2 will release on Zee 5.