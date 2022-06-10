'The Broken News' Twitter Review: Sonali's Acting As Journalist In Series Impresses Fans

Giving a unique twist to a hard-hitting drama and bringing alive the true essence of a newsroom, actor Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer The Broken News is now finally streaming on Zee5. The 10-episode series which is created by Vinay Waikul is a bustling story that keeps the viewers immersed in the behind-the-scenes workings of a newsroom.

The series is the adaptation and screenplay of the Press from acclaimed writer Mike Bartlett. The show focuses on the intriguing drama that will keep the viewers engrossed in the workings of newsrooms throughout. The plot centers around journalists, and their ways of delivering and perceiving news.

The Broken News Twitter reviews

The show marking the digital debut of versatile star Sonali Bendre, shows her stepping into the shoes of an ethical editor-in-chief Amina Quershi of a fictionary channel Awaaz Bharti. Apart from her, the series also focuses on Radha Bhargava essayed by Shriya Pilgaonkar who plays the role of a journalist, unhappy with the restraints placed on the profession. As the captivating drama releases today, netizens have been expressing their delight to watch Sonali after a long time.

One of the netizens who was thrilled to watch the show, gave a shout-out to the entire team and wrote, "Did you hear that noise? Looks like something just broke #TheBrokenNews is now streaming only on #ZEE5." Another Twitter user shared a picture of his favourite star Sonali and wrote, "Her talent is just amazing... Every time she tries to attack the heart, its fan love that brings me closer to her." A third user reviewed the series and wrote, "The whole night I've binge-watched #thebrokennews on @ZEE5India."

Did you hear that noise? Looks like something just broke!#TheBrokenNews is now streaming only on #ZEE5.



Watch now@SawanKu36793414 pic.twitter.com/7I7Wj4HTlQ — Sawan Kumar (@SawanKu36793414) June 10, 2022

The whole night I've binge watched #thebrokennews on @ZEE5India

It was a decent #WebSeries with engaging plot and impressive performances of individuals.#SonaliBendre @JaideepAhlawat @ShriyaP

Listening to #BolKeLabAzaadHaiTere while credit rolls, it feels like an icing on a cake — Swapnil J. (@kshanbhangur_) June 10, 2022

The series also features Jaideep Ahlawat who plays the role of Dipankar Sanyal, a journalist from a news channel who gets more concerned about TRPs.

The show follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism and "what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news". The Broken News also features Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, and Kiran Kumar.

IMAGE: Twitter/ShriyaP