The Cast Of 'Sexify': Read All About The Characters In Netflix's Polish Comedy Series

With a brand new series promising an innovative storyline, Netflix's Sexify started streaming on the OTT platform on April 28, 2021. The series focuses on Natalia, an aspiring software developer who wishes to win an app-building competition. When she decides to use intercourse as the base of a new app, her lack of knowledge on the subject leads to her embark on a journey to understand sex better. Natalia recruits Monika and Paulina to gain better knowledge by entering the world of intimacy and use the information to potentially build the best app in the inter-university competition. Sexify shows three actors in the lead roles of the Polish comedy-drama series, Aleksandra Skraba, Maria Sobocinska, and Sandra Drzymalska.

The cast of Sexify

Aleksandra Skraba as Natalia

(Still from Netflix's Sexify)

Aleksandra Skraba takes on the role of Natalia, a studious and intelligent girl. She wishes to participate and win in an Inter-University competition based on app-building so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a software developer. She needs to come up with an innovative idea to stand out in the contest and potentially be declared the winner. While she does not care for intercourse, she gets her two friends Paulina and Monika to help her in her quest.

Maria Sobocinska as Paulina

Paulina, played by Maria Sobocinska, is Natalia's friend in Sexify's cast. The young University student is in a committed relationship but is not ready to settle down with her boyfriend. She aids Natalia in understanding the female body. Paulina along with Monika helps Natalia with the practical portion of her project and lets Natalia handle the theoretical part of the project.

Sandra Drzymalska as Monika

Sandra Drzymalska plays the role of the bold, outgoing and outspoken friend in Netflix's Sexify's cast. Her character Monika enjoys intercourse and becomes one of the perfect candidates for Natalia's project. Monika is not only one of Natalia's friends but also a fellow student at the University. She helps Natalia gain all the information required for her quest to make the perfect app in understanding a female body's needs.

MaÅ‚gorzata Foremniak as Joanna Nowicka

(Still from Netflix's Sexify)

Netflix's Sexify's cast sees veteran actor MaÅ‚gorzata Foremniak as Joanna Nowicka, Monika's mother. Monika has many traits which she picks from her mother. Joanna believes in allowing a woman to explore her needs without any judgements. She finds the idea for Natalia's app to be brilliant and supports the young student with her knowledge.

Edyta Torhan as Natalia's mother

(Still from Netflix's Sexify)

Natalia's mother is played by Edyta Torhan in the cast of Sexify. She can be seen portraying a conservative role where she questions her daughter's subject for her Inter-University project. The character is the opposite of Monika's mother, Joanna, played by MaÅ‚gorzata Foremniak.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Sexify)

