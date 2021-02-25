'The Challenge: Double Agents': Are Kam And Leroy Still Together?

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett rose to fame thanks to the MTV show The Challenge: Double Agents. Over the course of the show fans saw that Kam and Leroy made up and broke up a gazillion times, but every time they got back together the pair appeared to have grown stronger than before. Find out are Kam and Leroy still together?

Read | 'The Bachelor' spoilers: Did Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell split?

Are Kam and Leroy still together?

In the previous season of The Challenge: Double Agents fans got to see the beginning stages of Kam and Leroy's rekindled romance after a messy breakup the season prior. Both of them were reality show veterans when they met and hit it off on MTV’s The Challenge. Kam had made her reality TV debut while competing on season 5 of Are You the One before becoming a regular on MTV’s shows. While Leroy on the other hand is a Real World: Las Vegas alum, who showed off his athletic ability through competitions on the show.

Read | Steven Spielberg surprises godchild Drew on her 46th b'day, says 'I still care about you'

Together, Kam and Leroy have appeared on a number of Challenge spin-offs like Vendettas, War of the Worlds, Champs vs. Stars, and Final Reckoning. This season of the show gives fans a chance to see Kam and Leroy maintaining their at times tumultuous relationship while remaining fierce competitors in hopes of making it to the final. In the past, these type of couple's alliances have been seen with Tori and Jordan and Cara Maria and Paulie. However, in the previous season, all eyes are on Kam and Leroy.

Read | 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' 10 new images shared by Marvel; See here!

Back in November 2020, Kam and Leroy shared the big news that they were moving in together and relocating to Texas. Kam took to Instagram and posted a picture, while revealing the big news in caption stating, "It’s official, we’re moving to Houston.” The two were holding lease papers and wearing matching Houston Rockets jerseys. Kam further expressed, "I’m so excited to start this journey with you, especially since it’s something new for the both of us. I didn’t know my life would’ve changed like this when I met you 4 years ago & I’m happy that it did."

Leroy followed up Kam's announcement with one of his own. He took to Instagram and wrote, "You’ve been one of the greatest blessings in my life," he captioned his own photo of the two. "That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you." Since the couple relocated to Texas, Leroy has started promoting his barber services on his Instagram. The reality couple is still going strong. Kam took to her Instagram on January 28 to express her gratitude towards her beau Leroy Garrett, for supporting her.

Read | Outdoor Game Still "a Really Cool Experience" Despite Eight-hour Delay: Makar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.