'The Challenge' Fame Jordan Wiseley Reaches Poland To Volunteer Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As the ongoing offensive between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 13th day, people across the world are sending humanitarian aid to the war-hit country. Amid the aerial attacks and fear of Russian forces, citizens are being compelled to leave their homes and over a million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, as per the United Nations. The dreadful situation shows no signs of slowing down as distressed people in the war-hit country continue to suffer due to Russia's military offensive.

Celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Belle Hadid and more have taken the initiative to contribute humanitarian aid by adding weight to people's donations. The latest to join the noble cause was The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley who has reportedly reached Poland to help refugees from war-torn Ukraine.

'I've got a lot of skills so I drive'

As per a report by People, Jordan Wisely, who is also popular for his stint in shows like Battle of the Exes II, XXX: Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2 among others, took to his official TikTok handle to share a video. In the clip, the actor talked about being happy to help at the border crossing in Poland where several people took refuge. He said, ''I've got a lot of skills so I drive ... So I feel good being out here."

Furthermore, the actor talked about helping out the people in terms of supplies, medical and more, and his friend, who accompanied him for the volunteer work said, ''We booked a plane ticket 48 hours ago, landed yesterday. We're just here to do whatever we can, however we can."

The Challenge fame Jordan Wisely is not the only one who lent a hand in helping the affected people of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. As mentioned earlier, several notable celebrities condemned the war and announced financial aid to the people of Ukraine.

Actor Priyanka Chopra penned a long note while sharing information on the organizations where people can donate money while Angelina Jolie reportedly visited Aden to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR and lend her support to the people of Yemen.

(Image: @jordan_wiseley/Instagram)