The Challenge Spoilers: Who Wins The Challenge In This Week's Episode? Find Out

The Challenge: Double Agents has been delivering some entertaining episodes over the past few weeks. This week's episode had a tough challenge and many interesting developments. Read on to know this week's The Challenge spoilers.

The Challenge Spoilers: What Happened This Week?

Also Read: GOT7's Jackson Wang Speaks Out On JYP Entertainment's T&C; Gives Reason For No Sales In SK

(Warning: Double Agents spoilers ahead.)

Last week's episode of The Challenge: Double Agent ended on a cliffhanger and this week's episode continued on the story. What's interesting is, the audience didn't witness an elimination at all this week. Yes, nobody was eliminated on this week's episode. Everyone headed back to the house after the two Ambers butted heads and gets ready for the week's challenge. Contestant CT has to keep winning if he wants a chance at the gold skull.

Josh continues hitting on Nany even after she keeps repeating that they're like family in the episode. Josh then jokes that he thinks of them more like step-siblings but Nany has made it clear she no feelings for him whatsoever. Lolo continues her usual affair of complaining about everyone. In this week's episode, she complains about her partner Nam, complains about her being not put into elimination. She says in the episode that she should rather just go home and train for the Olympics. There are also rumours that Lolo is going to leave the show.

Also Read: Martin Scorsese Says Cinema Is Being Devalued, Calls It Mass Visual Entertainment Business

Who Wins The Challenge Double Agents?

There's still a few weeks left for the show to end we will find out in the finale who is going to be The Challenge Season 36 winner. Favourites to win the million-dollar prize John, Nany and CT but as game shows usually go, everything is unpredictable. We will find out in the coming episodes how things are going to turn out.

Also Read: All Details Of Tom Cruise'sMission Impossible 7' And 'A Quiet Place 2' Release Date

This Week's Challenge: Mission Air Lift

This week's mission was a particularly difficult one, but fun nonetheless. In this mission, the players do the challenge in pairs. The teams start out on a speedboat and they have to jump out of the boat onto ropes that are hanging from Helicopters roaming above. They have to traverse a certain distance hanging onto the rope in mid-air then drop down into the water and swim to a dedicated floating platform. The team that reaches the goal fastest wind the Challenge. Surprisingly, it was CT and his partner who won the challenge this week. The episode ends on a cliffhanger when TJ says that there's been a security breach. The Challenger: Double Agent can be streamed on CBS: All Access.

Also Read: 'Yes Day' Trailer: Jennifer Garner Starrer Comedy Promises Loads Of Fun And Entertainment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.