'The Circle' Fame Manrika Reveals Her Address Was Posted On Social Media Amid Online Abuse

The British reality show, The Circle's Series 3's winners were announced on April 9, 2021. The show, hosted by Emma Willis, was won by Natalya Platonova, while Manrika Khaira came second. The runner-up Manrika Khaira in The Circle gained much popularity from the show. Yet, her fame came with a dark side.

Manrika's revelations about trolls and death threats

On April 15, 2021, Manrika appeared in an interview by BBC Radio 1 show Newsbeat. In the interview, she revealed that she is being a target of trolls and online abuse. She also revealed about receiving threats and said her privacy was compromised. In the interview, Manrika said the whole scenario is scary for her as her address was leaked on Twitter and Instagram. She also said she went through a stage where every time her phone vibrated, she would jump with her heart beating. She further said it made her feel physically sick.

In the interview, the 25-year-old recalled her fear that she felt in public. She said people spotted and noticed her in public and were shouting her name that she felt her heart dropping. She further said that she has had so many threats that she did not know if someone was going to do something to her. The reality star also said she could not get herself out of bed for three continuous days amid the trolls. It also affected her mental health. Manrika also mentioned that The Circle has offered to help her several times but they could not do much about the fake accounts and trolls going on social media.

The Circle cast members who faced similar online abuse got together to take action against the trolls. They posted a video for #ThinkB4UPost campaign in which they asked people to be kind and think before posting. Manrika told Newsbeat that she received a lot of apologies from people who trolled her ever since they posted the video. She said the video is making a change among the trolls. She further said deleting a social media account will make the trolls feel they are winning and it is important to make a stand for yourself.

Promo Image Source: The Circle's Instagram