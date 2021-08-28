'The Circle' Season 3 To Premiere On Netflix: Know About Its Release Date, Cast & Promo

Among the new releases on Netflix in September is the third season of The Circle. Fans of the popular American show would be keen to watch the new season after witnessing the twists of the previous season that had aired earlier this year. Here's a look at what could be in store for the third edition of the show:

Cast of The Circle Season 3

Netflix teased the cast of The Circle Season 3 in a new promo featuring Chris Sapphire, DeLeesa Unique and Chloe Veitch. The list of contestants include Ava Marie Capra and Chanel Marie Capra playing as a duo, as well as Calvin Kiing Crooks, Daniel Cusimano, Kai Ghost, Matt Pappadia, Michelle Rider, Nick Uhlenhuth and Ruksana Carroll.

Ava Maria Capra is a model influencer and has even tried her hand at acting and singing. She is coming to the show with her sister Chanel, who owns an entertainment company.

While Calvin Kiing Crooks is a private chef, who used to be a professional soccer player, Nick Uhlenhuth is among the others from a sports background.

Kai Ghost is an R&B singer from Los Angeles.

Daniel Cusimano is a musical theatre actor and even won an award at the Broadway Star of the Future in 2019.

Matt Pappadia is a fitness trainer who loves to flaunt his physique on social media.

Ruksana Carroll had previously featured on the Family Feud along with her husband and parents.

Michelle Rider is a comedian who is popular on TikTok, where she has garnered millions of views.

When is The Circle releasing on Netflix & how many episodes it will have?

The Circle is all set to stream on Netflix from 8 September. Season 3 is set to have 13 episodes in all in the similar format as the previous two seasons.

Four new episodes are set to be unveiled every week, on Wednesday, for three weeks. After the new set of episodes on 8, 15 and 22 September, the finale is likely to stream on 29 September.

The Circle traces contestants playing a game from an apartment building, though they do not meet each other. They interact with each other through a social media app, where they can present themselves far from their real identity, even taking up the opposite gender, to be a 'catfish.' They rate each other on the basis of the interactions and the tasks assigned, and the ones ending up with the highest points end up as 'Influencers', while the lowest-scoring stand at the risk to be 'blocked' or eliminated from the show.

The winner takes home $100,000.