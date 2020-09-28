'The Comey Rule' Review: Political Drama On US Election A Must Watch For Global Viewers

The Comey Rule is the perfect political drama which will keep viewers glued to their screen even though they know what the outcome is. The motive of the series directed and written by veteran Billy Ray is not to narrate who won the USA 2016 elections but follows FBI Director James Comey around the 2016 elections. The series star Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kelly and Jennifer Ehle in key roles. It is available to watch on Voot Select as well as on Showtime.

Plot of 'The Comey Rule'

Back in 2016, the whole world had their gaze set on the Presidential elections of the most powerful country. It was not just because of the candidates and their influence but because the certain events had taken place just when the presidential elections were at hand. Donald Trump swept the elections and the whole world was shocked, pretty much because his opposition candidate seemed more influential and voters seemed more inclined towards her.

This gave rise to many controversies and speculations that Trump had used malpractices to sway the voters. The Comey Rule covers one such specific incident which may or may not have influenced the voters in the USA to have supported Trump over Hillary Clinton. It follows an FBI director James Comey who started an investigation into presidential candidate Hilary Clinton’s emails.

The FBI director was aware that the timing of the investigation will portray the candidate as dishonest in front of the voters. The series shows that this particular probe killed the Clinton campaign resulting in her failure. Further in the series, Comey becomes the punching bag as everyone felt that he was in on some deal with the Republicans and the new president.

What works for the series?

Jeff Daniels as James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump have done a phenomenal job in portraying the real-life characters. From costumes and makeup to the cinematography of the series, everything has been done with great care and have put up a good show for the viewers. The writing and direction by Billy Ray remain flawless throughout.

What does not work?

There are times where the scenes seem a tad bit dragged.

Final Thoughts

While the show is solely dedicated to the US election of 2016 and Trump’s win as the President, it is a show that qualifies for a global audience. The series plants the seeds of how elections, which are important for any democratic country can be swayed by even small incidents. It is a much watch.

Rating 3/5

