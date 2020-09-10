'The Conners' Cast Is Headlined By John Goodman, Sara Gilbert & Other Prominent Stars

American sitcom The Conners is a spin-off continuation of the long-running show Roseanne. Created by Matt Williams, the series is bankrolled under the banner of Werner Entertainment. The premise of the show begins with the death of the character Roseanne and follows the life of the Conner family who is struggling to get on a modest household income. They experience problems like never before in their home located at a fictional exurb of Lanford, Illinois. The Conners show has been much-loved by both fans and critics alike. Here’s taking a closer look at main cast and character of the series.

The Conners cast & characters

John Goodman as Dan Conner

The Conners cast features John Goodman essaying the role of theprotagonist Dan Conner who is the husband of Roseanne and father of Darlene, Becky, Jerry and DJ. Dan is funny, loving and a witty family man who initially is looking for a job that would help his family sustain financially. He quickly becomes a drywall contractor and keeps on maintaining several occupations while balancing family, profession and personal interests.

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris

Laurie Metcalf plays the character, Jackie Harris, in the series. She is Roseanne’s younger sister who is neurotic, yet a loving and devoted aunt. Her character is warm and charismatic. She is highly sensitive towards certain things and also has low self-esteem. Roseanne was a mother-like figure in Jackie’s life especially at times when she felt vulnerable.

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner

Darlene Conner is Dan’s second child who is artistic and good at sarcasm. Played by Sara Gilbert, the young intelligent girl loves sports and always runs into trouble in school. Later, during high school, she becomes an animal rights activist. She begins dating David Healy in her freshman year.

Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner

The Conners cast includes Lecy Goranson essaying the role of Becky Conner who is the eldest daughter of Don. She is introduced in the series as a girl who is interested in fashion. She has a self-centred personality who acts spoiled at times. However, she is one of the least troublesome persons in her family.

Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner

Michael Fishman is portraying the character of David Conner, who is best known by his initials DJ. The youngest son of Don, D.J. is naive and boisterous who frequently taunts everyone.

