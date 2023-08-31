The Continental Trailer: John Wick Spin-off Has Lot Of Action With A Touch Of Vintage

John Wick's spin-off The Continental will make its digital debut on Prime Video on September 22. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show on Thursday. It introduced a young Winston Scott in the 1970s in New York.

3 things you need to know

The Continental is directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom.

It features Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun in major roles.

It is a three-part series.

The Continental is set in 1970s New York

The Continental trailer transports viewers back to 1970s New York. Viewers follow younger versions of Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomide Adegun) in the John Wick universe's elite hotel as they are pushed into a struggle for dominance and survival.

The official synopsis states the series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne.

The Continental set for September release

The Continental is divided into three parts, with Part 1 arriving on September 22, Part 2 premiering on September 29, and Part 3 dropping on October 6. Directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, this crime drama miniseries offers an exciting exploration of the world that John Wick fans have grown to love.

Aside from Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell, the cast includes Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate. The project is helmed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, who serve as writers and executive producers alongside Ken Kristensen. Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, the men behind the OG movie franchise, are associated as co-executive producers as well.