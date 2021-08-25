'The Crown' Fame Emma Corrin Opens Up About Princess Diana's 'cringeworthy' Gesture

Emma Corrin opened up about Princess Diana's cringeworthy performance of All I Ask Of You in the Netflix original drama The Crown. Golden Globe award-winning historical drama The Crown depicts the life events of The Royal family of the UK starting from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in the 40s to the early 21st century. The show is gearing up for its fifth and sixth seasons that will make the end of the series.

Emma Corrin on Princess Diana's cringe-worthy moment

Emma Corrin played the role of Princess Diana in Netflix show The Crown in the fourth season. The actor received a plethora of praises for her portrayal of the People's Princess as, earlier, the actor had revealed that she prepared thoroughly to play the role as naturally as she could. According to People magazine, in a recent interview with W Magazine Pop & Fall Fashion for the September Issue, Corrin revealed Princess Diana's cringe-worthy moment that she (Corrin) felt came straight out of high school drama.

She referred to the late Princess Diana's grand gesture for Prince Charles for their anniversary, All I Ask of You serenade from The Phantom of the Opera. The 25-year-old actor believed that the moment had echoes of teen movies. However, she admitted admiring the late Princess's 'burning, youthful spirit exploding out' to confess her feelings to her then-husband Prince Charles. In the series, however, Josh O'Connor's Charles referred to the gesture as ''monstrous, dreadful.''

More on Emma Corrin in The Crown

The fourth season of Netflix's show The Crown showed Prince Charles' increasing chilly and vexed responses to Princess Diana. The season also showed the future king's choreographed routine to Billy Joel's Uptown Girl at the Royal Opera House. Despite all the efforts and gestures, the royal couple finally decided to separate in December 1992. Emma Corrin was commended for her strong portrayal of Princess Diana's struggles with bulimia and the absence of warmth and hospitality in The Royal family.

While the release of the fifth season is still not announced, the official Instagram handle of The Crown released the first look at Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The former will be essayed by Dominic West, and Emma Corrin is replaced by Elizabeth Debicki.

IMAGE- THE CROWN IG