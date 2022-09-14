'The Crown' Makers Resumes Shoot For Series Post Queen Elizabeth II's Demise

The British historical fiction drama, The Crown achieved a major feat as it entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. However, the Royal Family drama team continued shooting after the short break they took post-Queen Elizabeth II's death. Previously, the creator of the Netflix series, Peter Morgan told Deadline that filming would cease "out of respect" for Her Majesty following the Queen's passing.

Earlier the producers of the film were quoted saying, "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral".

Royal Family drama, The Crown shoot resumes post-Queen Elizabeth II's death

As per the recent reports, The Crown cast has started shooting. The shooting of The Crown season 6 was expected to begin later this year, but production was put on pause out of respect for the Queen. According to Deadline, it was recently reported that The Crown creator Peter Morgan called off the filming and added how it was a love letter to the late Queen.

He stated, “I expect we will stop filming out of respect.” Moreover, Stephen Daldry, one of the architects of The Crown, back in 2016, stated how they would pay a simple tribute and a mark of respect whenever the time comes.

Now, the actor who is starring in the role of Princess Diana in the show, Elizabeth Debicki, has returned to the shooting sets in Barcelona. Debicki was reported shooting the late princess's trip to the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to support the Landmine Survivors Network, which was one of her last public appearances, reported New York Post.

Meanwhile, the 5th season of The Crown is slated to hit screens this November. The season will cast an all-new cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.

Image: Instagram/@thecrownnetflix