'The Crown' Season 4 And 5: Showrunner Morgan Reveals Exciting Details About The Show

Netflix's historical drama The Crown is all set to come out with its fifth season in 2022, according to reports. The explosive drama series covers Queen Elizabeth II’s reign right from the beginning, eventually into the 21st century. The fourth season spans 1979 to the early 1990s and includes Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Prince Charles's marriage to Lady Diana Spencer.

The Crown showrunner discusses bringing Queen Elizabeth II's reign to screen

In an interaction with THR, showrunner and writer of The Crown, Peter Morgan recently discussed several aspects of the latest season (4) of series, and what the upcoming season 5 has in store for fans. When speaking about the decision behind casting and writing the characters of Princess Diana and former PM Margaret Thatcher, Morgan explained how it was a "high-wire act".

The writer mentioned how people in the UK have "very, very strong opinions about them one way or another", adding how going, either way, was never going to make everybody happy. However, he also admittedly said, "that didn’t make it any less exhilarating". The Crown's showrunner was also asked how he managed to cover "a decade’s worth of history in just 10 episodes" and if he had to cut any events from the show. He said:

This is the part of the writing process that takes me the longest — working out what to leave out and what to put in. I like to think that’s the magic ingredient and what defines The Crown. It takes us at least nine months, outlining and outlining, before the writing of any season starts. History, even recent history, is so reductive, and so many gems disappear into a black hole. No one would thank us for churning out the “greatest hits” of any decade. We have to dig deep and find the surprises, the overlooked stories, like palace break-ins, and put them alongside the iconic events — like moon landings or weddings, or elections, or assassinations.

Morgan was also asked if he pays any attention to "current events," surrounding the royal family. The writer stated how he often tries to keep his focus on the history of the family, instead of the present-day events. He mentioned how he likes to keep "at least a generation", between the events he's writing about and the events taking place around him.

In addition to his vision for The Crown's season 4, Morgan was also asked about the change in casting for season 5. When speaking about how he maintained already established characters with a whole new generation of actors, Morgan was candid. He said:

It’s both the hardest part of the job and the most rewarding part of the job. It’s shown, once again, the extraordinary depth of the acting talent in the U.K. Robert Sterne, our brilliant casting director, seems to find at least six world-class artists for each part who could do it in such different and interesting ways. I just sit back and watch, gobsmacked and eternally grateful.

